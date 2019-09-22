Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UN says Zimbabweans being targeted in South Africa

by Staff reporter
22 Sep 2019 at 10:31hrs | Views
Zimbabweans are among three groups of foreign nationals living in South Africa hardest hit by the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in that country, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said.

According to UNHCR, foreign nationals from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique living in South Africa are being targeted by that country's locals.

United Nations secretary-general's spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, told journalists during the ongoing 74th session of the General Assembly that Zimbabweans were being targeted.

"We are trying to get the breakdown, but we know there are refugees from a number of countries including Zimbabwe," he said.

This was followed by a statement from the UNHCR stating that the organisation's staffers are receiving a significant increase in calls in recent weeks, with people reporting that their homes and businesses have been looted, buildings and property have been set on fire.

UNHCR said its employees have also reported an increase in gang activity on the streets and rising incidents of sexual and gender-based violence.

"Some 800 people, mostly from Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, have sought safety in community halls in Katlehong. Many wish to return home, saying they no longer feel safe in South Africa. Reports indicate that 73 Malawians, 138 Mozambicans, 314 Nigerians and 72 Zimbabweans have decided to return already," the agency said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

1 min ago | 0 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 779 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1094 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11787 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days