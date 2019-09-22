Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe body saga reveals Zanu-PF witchcraft beliefs

by Staff Reporter
22 Sep 2019 at 11:02hrs | Views
The decision by the Mugabe family  to cling on to the body of the late former President Robert Mugabe has revealed deep beliefs in and heavy  reliance on witchcraft within Zanu-PF and their political gamesmanship. 

Mugabe did in Singapore on 6 September and when his body was repatriated to Zimbabwe, his family has refused to let the former Zimbabwean leaders casket out of their sight. 

After a state funeral service two weeks ago, the Mugabe family remained with custody of the body believed to be kept at his Blue Roof Mansion. 

According to reports, the family has refused to allow the government to take Mugabe's body to One Commando Barracks or any other mortuary as they believe that his enemies want to take his organs and use them for rituals to enhance their powers and stay on the throne. 

Mugabe was deposed in a military coup in 2017 and was replaced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. 

In tbe wake of the Mugabe body debacle, award winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has suggested that an investigation be done to uncover the link between witchcraft and state power. 

"We really need to interrogate the use of Juju in African politics. For Robert Mugabe to insist that his casket should never be in the custody of anyone else other than his family, there is something he knew about how things are done here.That mythical stuff should be talked about," he said.

Mugabe himself in 2014 accused his then deputy Joice Mujuru of engaging Nigerian inyangas to bewitch him so that she could ascend to the presidency.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days