Mnangagwa honoured by Harvard University in US

by Staff reporter
Top American institute of higher learning, Harvard University has honoured the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for her philanthropic work and championing the fight against cancer.

The University has appointed the first lady as an Honorary Ambassador of the Harvard global health catalyst.

Havard University is one of the most reputable Universities in the World with its history, influence, wealth, and academic reputation having made it one of the most prestigious universities in the world

Upon realization of the strides made by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in fighting cancer among other initiatives, the Harvard medical school identified her as an ideal champion for the campaign against cancer in Africa.

Harvard Medical School Director of Global Health, Professor Wil Ngwa says the University is partnering the Angel of Hope which as it is the right track in implementing some of the recommendations made by researchers in fighting cancer.

"We have realized that the First Lady is doing a great job in fighting cancer through awareness campaign programs.we have been looking for people who can help us to spread the word and save lives.we have honored her with an honorary ambassador of Harvard global health catalyst," he said.

Apart from this honor, the Harvard medical school revealed that it will be keen to work with the First Lady to train doctors in onchology and other non-communicable diseases.

"We want to help Zimbabwe through training of specialists doctors. We know the Merck foundation has been working with the First Lady in this regard but we want to extend our services to you as well," he said.

Assistant Professor of Medicine at the institution, Dr Aditi Hazra said there is need to embrace technology in fighting cancer.

"The use of technology is very important in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. lets embrace it and use it to benefit nations," she said.

A delegation of three esteemed academics from the Harvard university also met the First Lady with a view to promote their ideas ahead of her important task as their ambassador.

About 1800 women are reported to be dying every year in Zimbabwe as a result of cancer and such interventions comes at an opportune time for Zimbabwe to change the narrative.

Source - zbc

