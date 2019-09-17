Latest News Editor's Choice


Storm over Mambo dynasty

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
A group of chiefs from Matebeleland has accused Local Government minister,July Moyo of double standard after he allowed the installation of the Lozwi king, a year after blocking the revival of the Ndebele monarchy.

Last year, the government blocked the coronation of Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the king of the Ndebele people on the grounds that there was no law in the country allowing the establishment of a monarchy.

A High Court challenge by Matebeleland chiefs failed and Khumalo who is originally from South Africa is yet to be officially installed.

However, recently Mike Moyo, a South Africa based businessman, was installed as King Mambo at a ceremony in Mawabeni, Matebeleland South, amid reports that it was partly bankrolled by the government.

chief Mathema, who last year filed the court challenge on behalf of the Royal Crown Trust that is behind efforts to revive the Ndebele monarchy, described the move by government to facilitate the revival of the Mambo dynasty as a manifestation of entrenched tribalism.

"The centarl issue is that the Gukurahundi ravaged every Ndebele speaker. Some of us we are by and large bigger than the [Mambo] dynasty," he said.

Outspoken Ntabazinduna chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni said Ndebele traditional leaders were not against the revival of the Mambo dynasty but were worried about the government's alleged double standards.

"We do not have any problems with the Mambo dynasty revival," he said.

"We talked to them and told them that we have no obligations on their dynasty in that we have about 16 languages in the country which means we can have all the tribes reviving their dynasties."

"We were lobbying for that to happen and if that is what they have done to revive the dynasty we hail them, but if so, it means that Local Government minister July Moyo had no basis whatsoever to deny us the coronation of a Ndebele king."

"His objection was just frivolous and if it happened that way that the Mambo king was installed without challenge though we hail it, we have realised that the minister is just against us for no reason."

Ndiweni said Moyo's double standards were a threat to the installation of traditional leaders in the country.

Chief Jahana from Insiza said traditional leadership system i n the country had been politicised.

"My structures are yet to be recognised since 2013," he said. "That means ignoring them and banning the Ndebele king meant a lot as the ministry was pushing a hidden agenda for the Mambo dynasty."

Matebeleland chiefs secretary Nothiwani Dlodlo said the installation of Mambo king was deliberately scheduled for September 7 on the day King Mzilikazi commemorations were held.

Dlodlo said the Mambo king indicated that the intention was to establish Lozwi chieftainships in every area that has a Ndebele chief.

Moyo was not available for comment.

Source - newsday

