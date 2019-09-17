Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

by Staff rpeorter
19 hrs ago | Views
Prince Dube's brace helped the Warriors cruise to a 3-1 victory over Lesotho in the first leg of the final round encounter of the 2020 CHAN Qualifiers in Harare on Sunday.

The 22-year-old scored in either half as Zimbabwe secure an advantage in the tie ahead of the return fixture next month.

The game had a cagey start with no meaningful attacks from both sides, but it was the visitors who saw more of the ball in the first quarter-hour.

The home team, meanwhile, relied much on Phineas Bamusi who was manacing on the left flank. The winger delivered a brilliant cross on minute 23 which was headed home by Dube to break the deadlock.

The header was the Warriors' only chance on target in the first half as they failed to execute the opportunities that followed.

Lesotho, on their side, created some decent build-ups but could not reach for goal as they went to the break trailing behind.

The second period started on a slow pace again and the first real chance after the interval came on minute 54 when Dube tried to lob the ball over the advancing keeper, but his effort rested on the roof of the net.

However, it was not long until the Highlanders striker got his second of the day after he headed in another ball to make it 2-0 for Zimbabwe on the hour.

The tempo slowed on both ends in the following moments, and there were no goalmouth incidents during that time.

Substitute Wellington Taderera then liven up the action later in the game when he scored a superb long-range grounder six minutes before the time.

Lesotho pulled one back from the spot through Kalale Hlompho in the stoppage time, but it was too late to reduce the arrears again as it ended 3-1.

The second leg will be played on 18 October in Maseru.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - soccer24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 574 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

51 mins ago | 297 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

55 mins ago | 818 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11475 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 4008 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days