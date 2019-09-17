Latest News Editor's Choice


Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Churches should help society to guard against faking abductions, deaths and inciting people to engage in illegal demonstrations, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube has said.

Speaking during The Salvation Army Bulawayo Temple Centenary celebrations held in Makokoba suburb yesterday, Minister Ncube said churches should not mislead congregants.  

The theme for the celebrations was "Celebrating a century of spiritual growth and excellence."

"Churches should not misinform their congregants, communities and the nation as a whole. I love The Salvation Army church. I have never heard cases of fake deaths in this church where a person will say I have prayed for the dead and they have resurrected," Ncube said.  

She said there were churches faking abductions, misleading congregants by faking deaths and misinforming church members regarding the situation in the country.

Last week, President Mnangagwa warned against fake abductions following the alleged abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi.

"While we are happy that a staffer at a local hospital who had been reported missing has now been found unharmed, Government is disturbed by the growing trend of politically motivated false abductions in the country which are calculated to put Government in negative light," said President Mnangagwa.

The Salvation Army Bulawayo Temple then known as the Bulawayo Central Corps, was founded on June 28 in 1919. It was elevated into a temple in 1985. The temple is the oldest corp in Bulawayo province out of nine corps.


Source - chronicle

