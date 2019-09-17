Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his support for Zimbabwe and the ruling Zanu-PF party and has once again called for the immediate lifting of the illegal sanctions against the country.

President Ramaphosa was speaking on Friday during a memorial lecture for the late national hero and former President Mugabe. Kwazulu-Natal ANC organised the memorial lecture to honour the late founding President of Zimbabwe.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa and the ANC was not ashamed to stand together with the ruling Zanu-PF party. He said unity of purpose is what is needed for Africa to progress.

"And it is for this reason that we the ANC will always be on the side of Zanu-PF. We will also be on the side of Zimbabwe and it is for this reason that we are vocally and publicly saying that the sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe must be lifted and must be lifted now without fail," he said.  

"President Mugabe as a pan-Africanist fought for the unity of Africa because he believed we can only triumph  when we are united. As the ANC we must tirelessly pursue this vision. We must affirm that we are Africans not merely because of geography but because we share with the brilliant people from our continent a common desire for dignity, humanity, equality and progress."

President Ramaphosa said Zanu-PF and the ANC share a special bond and next month he will be meeting President Mnangagwa.  He said the meeting will allow the two revolutionary leaders to discuss challenges affecting their countries with the hope of proffering solutions.  

"Zanu-PF and ANC are joined at the hip and the two shall never be separated because we are one revolutionary movement. We attend each other's conferences, when they have their conference every year they invite us when we have our own conferences we invite them. We often meet, the secretariat meets and the Presidents will soon meet in October. When the former liberation movements meet we will be together," he said.  

President Ramaphosa said South Africa is seriously trying to find solutions to reoccurring xenophobia attacks insisting that South Africans do not hate foreigners.  

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa said he had appointed former Tanzanian and Mozambican presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Joachim Chisano to investigate the causes of xenophobia in South Africa.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

36 mins ago | 283 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1528 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

2 hrs ago | 2150 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2702 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Fuel price hikes again

6 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12645 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

20 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

20 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 958 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days