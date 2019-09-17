Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's health sector is poised for a major boost, as local doctors will soon start receiving specialised training on handling non-communicable diseases at Harvard University in the United States.

The deal is a culmination of a partnership the university has forged with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has rolled out cancer-screening programmes countrywide to ensure every woman is screened of cervical and breast cancer, while men get checked for prostate cancer and those found to be affected get early treatment.

Amai Mnangagwa is the country's Health and Child Care Ambassador.

Speaking at a meeting held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Director of Global Health Catalyst at Harvard Medical School Professor Wilfred Ngwa and his delegation, that included Assistant Professor Aditi Hazra and Dr Oscar Nebangwa, said they had been following Amai Mnangagwa's works, especially in the health sector.

The First Lady narrated to the delegation how she conducts her humanitarian work through her Angel of Hope Foundation and outlined the challenges she faced. Some of the challenges included limited resources for her outreach programmes like mobile clinics that she uses to reach out to those in remote areas.

She highlighted shortages of cervical cancer screening equipment and lack of support for the cancer treatment programme, adding that it was beyond the reach of many to get treatment once diagnosed of  cancer.

Prof Ngwa asked the First Lady to share her experiences on her engagements with the marginalised communities through a documentary on her works. Prof Ngwa pledged the medical school's support towards Amai Mnangagwa's programmes, especially in the health sector.

"There are a number of key things we can do together with the First Lady, one of them being organising our conference in Zimbabwe whereby we will bring Harvard and investors in the health and economic development sector so that we partner her and assist in what she is doing," said Prof Ngwa.

"I hope our partnership will address some of the challenges she is facing in conducting her works. "In addressing the challenges, we want to start with education, that is training the Zimbabwean doctors here on various specialties.

"Still on education, we are going to help her in her awareness campaigns through mobile phones which we are going to get from our German partners.

"You can empower women in remote areas via mobile phones whereby you will send them educative messages on cancer screening and treatment or connecting them with peer groups." Prof Ngwa said professors from Harvard will assist in conducting research.

"She indicated that she has one mobile clinic, obviously it is not enough. We have a vast network so we will assist her to get more mobile vans," he said.

"We are doing a lot here at Harvard that we would want to extend to developing countries.

"Engaging with some of the hospitals in Zimbabwe could allow us to bring in some of the cheaper ways of treating cancer so that everyone gets access to treatment."

Recently, the First Lady clinched a deal with Merck Foundation to have the country's medical personnel trained in various specialties in India, a move aimed at transforming the country's health sector.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

1 hr ago | 755 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

1 hr ago | 140 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 903 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 9612 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 937 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3893 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2532 Views

How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

'Bhora Mugedhi Versus Bhora Musango' : The interface between football discourse and Zimbabwean politics

19 hrs ago | 950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days