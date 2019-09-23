Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ to drive Fintech development

by Staff reporter
23 Sep 2019 at 07:12hrs | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is warming up to local and foreign companies willing to offer Financial Technology (Fintech) services and products in the country.

The development comes in the wake of heightened increase of technological innovations that have significantly transformed the financial landscape and the way financial institutions offer services and products.

In the recent Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement, the central bank indicated that it believes responding to the rapid technological changes has the potential to promote economic growth and relevance to the unfolding technological trends.

"As a result of the technological developments, there has been a surge in the number of enquiries and proposals from local and foreign companies intending to offer Financial Technology (Fintech) services and products in the country.

"Zimbabwe has not been spared from these technological innovations, which are significantly   altering the financial landscape.

"The Reserve Bank recognises the important role of fintech and innovation and the need to harness and leverage on the technology advancements to enable the financial services industry to offer wide range of products and services," said RBZ in the monetary policy.

Meanwhile, in the report, a National Fintech Steering Committee comprising Government line   ministries, Government departments and regulatory agencies has been put up to provide strategic policy direction in the Fintech space and collaborative  effort to come up with a National Fintech Strategy.

"An Interagency Fintech Working Group (IFWG), comprised of technical staff across Government line ministries, Government departments and regulatory agencies as well as relevant stakeholders was constituted.

"The IFWG is supported by the following thematic working committees a) Legal/Regulatory  b)Crypto Assets and Digital Currencies  c)Innovation/Technical; and) Consumer Protection." However, the RBZ was quick to point out the need to establish robust security measures to counter risks that come with cyber world.

"The Reserve Bank is thus committed to promoting a legal and regulatory environment supportive of innovation and the adoption and usage of Fintech by financial institutions while ensuring attendant risks are identified and mitigated.

"Notwithstanding the benefits, the new technological innovations bring to the fore additional risks that should be mitigated in a manner that balances innovation and financial stability," said RBZ.

There has been need in recent times to put in place a regulatory framework to avoid arbitrage, create an enabling environment for Fintech as well as a consistent approach in understanding and regulating Fintech, build consumer awareness and education and establish institutional arrangements to ensure a co-ordinated approach among stakeholders.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

59 mins ago | 478 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

2 hrs ago | 1587 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

3 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Doctors' strike continues

3 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

3 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

3 hrs ago | 1892 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1024 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

3 hrs ago | 1333 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

3 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Madinda is alive'

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

4 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

4 hrs ago | 733 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Econet increases tariffs

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

4 hrs ago | 1211 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

11 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

US diplomats pressure Harvard to rescind Mnangagwa's health award

13 hrs ago | 3026 Views

MDC 20th anniversary rally will be held at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday

15 hrs ago | 1336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days