Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's New York demo flops

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A planned demonstration by the MDC-Allaince and other pro-opposition civic organisations flopped dismally here on Saturday, as the resurfacing of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi, whom the opposition presumed was abducted, derailed the planned action.

Several MDC activists had lined up demonstrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to protest against the alleged abduction of Dr Magombeyi, who eventually resurfaced in Nyabira, Mashonaland West Province, last Thursday.

President Mnangagwa is one of the world leaders attending the 74th UN General Assembly and the planned demonstration by the activists was meant to humiliate him by portraying him as someone who leads a country that does not observe human rights.

The resurfacing of Dr Magombeyi left many pro-opposition activists with egg on their faces as it derailed their demonstration and they were left to ponder their next move given that some of them had travelled from as far as Canada, Chicago and Boston, among other areas.

Only a handful of people turned up after most of them withdrew upon realising that the objective of the intended demonstration had been rendered futile after Dr Magombeyi was eventually "found."

Instead, it was an anti-sanctions march organised by Friends of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF supporters and United States-based pan-African group December 12 Movement that stole the limelight.

The group, donning gold T-shirts with an anti-sanctions message, the Zimbabwean flag and waving placards denouncing sanctions, started their march at the UN Zimbabwe Mission before they went to the UN Headquarters.

The MDC activists had to retreat after realising that they had been outnumbered and overshadowed by the anti-sanctions demonstration.

Some of the placards read "War Against Zimbabwean People", "Lift Trump Sanctions off Zimbabwe", "Lift US Sanctions Off Zimbabwe", and "Zimbabwe will Never be a Colony Again".

The December 12 Movement said they will never give up the fight against sanctions for Zimbabwe and vowed not to relent until the illegal embargo had been lifted. The planned demonstration at the UN Headquarters by the MDC was meant to have Zimbabwe placed on the UN General Assembly agenda.

Observers have also noted that the planned protests at the UN Headquarters were meant to justify the illegal sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union on Harare.

President Mnangagwa has since warned against the frequency of false abductions and said Government was crafting measures to deal with the threat and punish those responsible. He said this last Friday in Harare, in his address to the nation just before his departure for New York.

Dr Magombeyi's alleged disappearance resulted in health personnel downing tools, demanding his release, while questions were raised in many quarters on the authenticity of the said abduction.

President Mnangagwa said Government was disappointed by the health workers' decision to strike following the alleged abduction, saying this resulted in unnecessary loss of lives.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

1 hr ago | 666 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

1 hr ago | 123 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 317 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

3 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 9378 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3882 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2528 Views

How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'Bhora Mugedhi Versus Bhora Musango' : The interface between football discourse and Zimbabwean politics

19 hrs ago | 949 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days