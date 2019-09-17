Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Britain should carry its baggage of sanctions as it leaves the European Union, and must not continue to saddle the Western bloc with the issue of the illegal embargo imposed on Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the EU must start on a clean slate and not continue to be preoccupied with the issue of sanctions which was primarily a bilateral issue between Harare and London.

President Mnangagwa said this here while addressing Zanu-PF supporters from Canada and the United States who had come to New York in solidarity with their leader who is attending the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

He said he would, together with the African Union and Sadc, make pronouncements on the need to lift illegal sanctions during the ongoing UN General Assembly where leaders across the world are meeting to discuss global issues.

"And you are aware that the European Union has relaxed sanctions and we are persuading the EU that Britain must leave with its baggage of sanctions and leave the EU clean, without sanctions which it was persuaded to carry," said President Mnangagwa.

"I am seeing a British minister here and I am going to tell him what I am telling you.

"We had our Sadc conference in Tanzania last month where Sadc for the first time made a bold resolution against sanctions, unanimously. We discussed this issue quietly and we felt that as Heads of State we need to come together and as a region make a bold statement to condemn the sanctions imposed on us because there is no justification.

"I am sure you are aware these sanctions were rejected by the United Nations and were imposed outside the framework of the UN. So, Sadc will speak about that, the same with the AU (chair) Egypt which must make a statement and our Sadc chairman (Tanzanian President John) Magufuli.

"We are very happy, we have support from our region and of course we will pronounce for ourselves on that."

On rejoining the Commonwealth, President Mnangagwa said he was set to meet the body's secretary- general, Mrs Patricia Scotland, on the sidelines of the summit to impress her on the need for Zimbabwe to rejoin.

"The issue of the Commonwealth, as you will remember we were not expelled from the Commonwealth, no," he said.

"We did withdraw from the Commonwealth. So, readmission in Commonwealth is on the basis that we had withdrawn and we feel that the issue that prompted us to withdraw is now behind us, which is that of the land reform, which is now complete and behind us, and I will be seeing (Commonwealth Secretary- General) Madam (Patricia) Scotland to discuss this issue."

Responding to concerns raised by people in the Diaspora, President Mnangagwa said they were considering to create a party province for them and ultimately a parliamentary seat. "Our people in the Diaspora not only yourself in America and Canada, but also in other parts of the world have pleaded that they want to have an eleventh province, called the Diaspora province," he said.

"This was debated in our Politburo, we now have a small committee which is working on how the eleventh province of the people in the Diaspora can be structured, which may, underline 'may', result in having Diaspora representation in Parliament.

"We have a committee working on how that can be crafted, but at least we recognise the role of our people in the Diaspora."

The Zanu-PF members donated various medical accessories for use in national health centres such as Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

1 hr ago | 664 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

1 hr ago | 123 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 317 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 921 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 9372 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 936 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2528 Views

How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'Bhora Mugedhi Versus Bhora Musango' : The interface between football discourse and Zimbabwean politics

19 hrs ago | 949 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days