Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants have been given up to Monday next week to register on the biometric registration exercise or risk being struck off the payroll, as Government presses ahead with reforms to restore order in the civil service by flushing out ghost workers.

The biometric registration is being implemented with the assistance of the World Bank and is part of efforts to weed out ghost workers and modernise management of the civil service.

Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe said the majority of the civil servants had been registered.

"The PSC in conjunction with its technical partner, the World Bank, is pleased to advise all its stakeholders of the progress to date of the biometric authentication project," he said.

"The bulk of the civil servants have now been registered for the biometric authentication project and we are now doing a mop-up exercise which should be completed by 30th September 2019.

"We wish to advise those civil servants who have not registered on the biometric system to do so by 30 September 2019 at their district offices, failure of which they will be taken off the Salary Service Bureau payroll."

Dr Hungwe said that the second phase of the project will commence on October 1.

"During phase two, from the 1st of October 2019 to 31st of December 2019, part of the work will be to ensure that information within SSB as an entity responsible for effective and efficient salary management interfaces with the national biometric registration data," he said.

"In phase 3, the process will include validation of data on the national database through engagement of an independent service provider. After data validation and system integrity checks, the system will then be commissioned by early 2020."

The PSC is engaged in various initiatives to improve the operations of the public service which is critical in the implementation of Government programmes, especially the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) aimed at putting the economy on a growth trajectory.

Last month, the PSC launched its Strategic Plan aimed at reforming the public service and improving productivity, accountability and remuneration as weel as pension reforms among other changes. The Strategic Plan will run until the end of next year.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

23 mins ago | 50 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

26 mins ago | 149 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 10538 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 946 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 3944 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days