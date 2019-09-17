Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

by newzimbabwe
4 hrs ago | Views
ELEVEN years since she was seized from her home at the height of former President Robert Mugabe's brutal repression of the opposition, Banket based MDC activists Violet Mupfuranhewe wants justice.

Mupfutanhewe was kept away from her home without charge and against her will for two months before she was relased.

She says the trauma of what she went through hounds her over a decade later.

The activists now wants compensation from government for wrongful arrest, trauma and loss of property as well as the anguish that her then five year-old son had to go through after spending two weeks alone at their home.

"The physical and emotional abuse was beyond measure and to date I am scared to tell people some of the things that happened because they will start pointing fingers at me," Mupfuranhewe told NewZimbabwe.com.

"We may have received counselling from a non-governmental organisation but coming back home to find your home stripped of its roof is not easy. The trauma will always be with you, after compensation, then counselling may have an effect.

"I hear there are fresh abductions now and I am scared it could happen all over again."

The MDC activist said she was a guest at various Harare police station before transferred to an unknown base manned by ruling party activists.

"It was on the 23rd October 2008 around 3am when I was abducted by people who claimed to have been from Chinhoyi Criminal Investigation Department (CID). They were visibly drunk. I was blindfolded drove me to Harare before I was dumped at Mabelreign Police Station with instructions to police officers there not to interview or record my arrest" she said tearfully.

"The following day I was picked up and dropped off at Marlborough Police Station. I stayed there for four days before Highlands Police Station. On the fifth day I was taken to Avondale Police Station."

She added: "Then someone calling himself Magwenzi from Law and Order took me and others to a spot in Mt Hampden blindfolded before handing us over to a group we still don't have an idea who they were.

"For two months I stayed at an unknown place and then in sometime in December, I was picked up and dumped along Harare-Chinhoyi highway."

Mupfuranhewe said the two months were the longest in her life.

"Imagine all these months I was with my toddler. I did not have essentials to take care of the child or myself. I watched them put my child in a freezer. I was tortured all the while, denied food and all other things including bath water.

"Up today my child doesn't want to see a deep freezer. Some of the first words he learnt were swear words used by our captors," she said.

The boy is now at Banket Catholic Primary school and is popular for a poem he penned titled: 'The Day I Will Never Forget' in which he chronicles he and his mother's ordeal vividly.

When she was finally released, Mupfuranhewe says she found her home in ruins, property stolen. She has never recovered and now lives in penury and fear.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi's star rising

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

7 mins ago | 12 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 9863 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 939 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3906 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days