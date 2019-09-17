Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Son to the late Joshua Nkomo, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, says the construction of a mausoleum for Robert Mugabe was wrong and unjustified as it can be argued that rationally the former President was a bigger hero than a number of heroes that are lying at the shrine.He said the move was part of efforts to sell Mugabe as the greatest politician of all time in Zimbabwe.Sibangilizwe says there was only one Father Zimbabwe; his father adding that Mugabe's greatness was thrust upon him but Nkomo's was natural; he was born with it.