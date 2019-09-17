Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2019 where he is expected to give his address on Wednesday.The President is expected to enlighten the gathering on the progress that the Second Republic has made, said a Cabinet Minister.Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Moyo said this after the departure of the President to New York.He also said the key message to be delivered by the President is that the country is now a going concern economically and that it had achieved progress across most economic sectors."The key message is that Zimbabwe is now a going concern, it is a going concern economically, it is in a transition period and it has achieved a significant progress right across the sectors by reforming quite a number of raft of measures which are being undertaken and have passed through Cabinet up to the Parliament of Zimbabwe. That is the first thing that Zimbabwe is a going concern," said the Minister.Minister Moyo also said the President was going to be meeting quite a lot of diverse audiences networking with different personalities of the world."The second is that His Excellency is going to be meeting quite a lot of diverse audiences networking different personalities of the world who are critical. There is so much demand to meet his Excellency in New York which is going to be the most significant period. There are many other conferences that are going to be taking place on the side lines like the assessment of the SDGs and also the issue of climate change which has affected and ravished particularly the Southern part of Africa including Zimbabwe. There are going to be discussions on medical health support, all these issues are going to be dominating the UNGA which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to attend," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.