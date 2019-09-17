Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

The move by Zanu-PF to elbow out Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu after he called for dialogue between his party and MDC, has divided the party, with some ruling party officials said to be rallying behind the legislator.This comes amid growing factionalism within the structures in Masvingo.Zanu-PF officials now say that councillors in Chivi have been called to Masvingo today where they will be whipped into line.Zivhu was suspended pending dismissal by the Masvingo provincial executive but he has since appealed that decision. However jostling for his seat has already begun.