Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The move by Zanu-PF to elbow out Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu after he called for dialogue between his party and MDC, has divided the party, with some ruling party officials said to be rallying behind the legislator.

This comes amid growing factionalism within the structures in Masvingo.

Zanu-PF officials now say that councillors in Chivi have been called to Masvingo today where they will be whipped into line.

Zivhu was suspended pending dismissal by the Masvingo provincial executive but he has since appealed that decision. However jostling for his seat has already begun.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 631 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

54 mins ago | 317 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

57 mins ago | 875 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11552 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 952 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 4014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days