News / National
Gwanda University takes shape
4 hrs ago | Views
Parliamentarians have applauded progress in the construction of Gwanda State University despite limited resources available to the institution.
GSU, whose main campus is being developed at the disused Epoch Mine, has an enrolment of 300 students, double the number it had when it opened in 2013.
GSU mainly offers degrees in mining, engineering and life sciences.
GSU mainly offers degrees in mining, engineering and life sciences.
Source - Southern Eye