Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda University takes shape

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Parliamentarians have applauded progress in the construction of Gwanda State University despite limited resources available to the institution.

GSU, whose main campus is being developed at the disused Epoch Mine, has an enrolment of 300 students, double the number it had when it opened in 2013.

GSU mainly offers degrees in mining, engineering and life sciences.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Southern Eye

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

22 mins ago | 95 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 959 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 946 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 10389 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 3934 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days