Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

by ZimLive
4 hrs ago | Views
An independent candidate upstaged both Zanu-PF and MDC to win the Insiza Rural District Council ward 15 by-election.

Shepherd Juta took 287 votes to claim victory. Zanu-PF's Zenzo Moyo placed second with 163 votes, independent candidate Ndumiso Ndlovu was third with 89 votes and the MDC's Ronald Mugadza came fourth with 86 votes. Bertha Jambwa of the NPF had 14 votes.

Juta's victory is a massive swing from Zanu-PF which had comfortably won the seat last year before the death of councillor Thembinkosi Ngwenya, a former chairman of the Insiza Rural District Council.

Ngwenya had polled 1,298 votes with the MDC's Bhekimpilo Sibanda second on 670 votes and Somandla Sibanda of NPF third with 224 votes.

The council seat is in Filabusi town. Juta is a local businessman who operates grocery stores.

Source - ZimLive

