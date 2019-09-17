Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu PF legislator has been accused of conning villagers in his constituency after he allegedly collected money from them promising to buy farming inputs, which are yet to be delivered seven years later.

Mthokozi Manoki Moofu, the MP for Silobela, allegedly convinced the villagers to contribute the money before he was elected into Parliament in 2012.

Mpofu became the MP the following year.

"During that time the MP promised to deliver maize seed and fertilisers to every household," said a councillor from Zibagwe Rural District Council which falls under Silobela.

"Each household contributed US$32 at that time. About 7 000 households from various wards in Silobela contributed."

The councillor said the affected villagers were from 13 wards in the constituency.

He said the villagers were too afraid to confront the MP over the scam because he had links with violent Zanu PF youths that caused terror in small mines around - the constituency.

"So people have been begging him privately to deliver the inputs, but no one is prepared to go public for fear of victimisation by the machete gangsters linked to the MP," said another councillor.

Mpofu initially professed ignorance when asked about the scandal, but later said he was aware of the botched deal.

He, however, disassociated himself from the deal saying he was not involved.

"I know that people paid their monies and they are yet to get the inputs or to be reimbursed," he said.

"However, I am not the one who was taking that money.

"There was a guy called Harris Ncube and another one from Kwekwe who were responsible.

"I was not involved. Again, in 2012 I was not yet an MP, so I did not have power to do that."

But the villagers insisted the scheme was the MP's brainchild.

They claimed that he was working with a former MDC councillor identified as Maqhawe Moyo who defected to the ruling party.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

1 hr ago | 106 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

1 hr ago | 278 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

1 hr ago | 31 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

3 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

3 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

3 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 9113 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 934 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2523 Views

How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1451 Views

'Bhora Mugedhi Versus Bhora Musango' : The interface between football discourse and Zimbabwean politics

19 hrs ago | 947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days