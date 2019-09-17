Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu PF legislator has been accused of conning villagers in his constituency after he allegedly collected money from them promising to buy farming inputs, which are yet to be delivered seven years later.Mthokozi Manoki Moofu, the MP for Silobela, allegedly convinced the villagers to contribute the money before he was elected into Parliament in 2012.Mpofu became the MP the following year."During that time the MP promised to deliver maize seed and fertilisers to every household," said a councillor from Zibagwe Rural District Council which falls under Silobela."Each household contributed US$32 at that time. About 7 000 households from various wards in Silobela contributed."The councillor said the affected villagers were from 13 wards in the constituency.He said the villagers were too afraid to confront the MP over the scam because he had links with violent Zanu PF youths that caused terror in small mines around - the constituency."So people have been begging him privately to deliver the inputs, but no one is prepared to go public for fear of victimisation by the machete gangsters linked to the MP," said another councillor.Mpofu initially professed ignorance when asked about the scandal, but later said he was aware of the botched deal.He, however, disassociated himself from the deal saying he was not involved."I know that people paid their monies and they are yet to get the inputs or to be reimbursed," he said."However, I am not the one who was taking that money."There was a guy called Harris Ncube and another one from Kwekwe who were responsible."I was not involved. Again, in 2012 I was not yet an MP, so I did not have power to do that."But the villagers insisted the scheme was the MP's brainchild.They claimed that he was working with a former MDC councillor identified as Maqhawe Moyo who defected to the ruling party.