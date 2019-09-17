Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE residents, some from the diaspora, on Saturday converged in the border town to raise funds for the roof of a local school laboratory.The community also donated sanitary wear to Beitbridge Prison, Beitbridge Mission School for the Physically Challenged and three rural schools in the precincts of the border town.Some of the participants flew from as far as Dubai and Johannesburg.Yesteryear players of several Beitbridge teams attracted thousands into Dulivhadzimo Stadium, for a charity football match which raised thousands of dollars, which were handed over to community leaders and Beitbridge town clerk, Loud Ramakgapola."We have not tallied our figures as yet, but I am sure we should have raised close to R50 000, "Ramakgapola said."We want the community to own and contribute to their school (Vhembe Secondary School). We appreciate them for the turn out and their exhibition of love for their school."Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) thanked the community for their vision and urged them to forget political divisions when it comes to development."It is our town, our school together," said Nguluvhe, who has to work with an MDC Alliance-dominated council in Beitbridge.The function spilt into the night with a dinner dance and mostly businessmen and the who-is-who of Beitbridge made cash donations towards the cause.