Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN elderly woman from Bulawayo duped her male customer after buying his house in 2013 and later on converted some car parts that had been left in the house for her personal gain.

Sheila Mguni (67) from Gwabalanda in Bulawayo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube last week facing a charge of theft.

The value of the stolen property is US$2 510 and nothing was recovered.

She was remanded out of custody to Wednesday.

The court heard that sometime in 2013, Albert Sibanda (49) sold a house to Mguni, but he left car parts including diffs with drums, shoes, gearbox and rim with the accused for safekeeping.

The two agreed that Mguni would surrender the parts upon demand.

It is alleged that Mguni converted the parts for personal use without Sibanda's consent, leading to her arrest.

Source - newsday

