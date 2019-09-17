Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers denied bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A BID for freedom by two suspected armed robbers hit a brick wall at the Harare Magistrates Courts last week after their bail application was postponed to October 4.

Mugove Chimuti (26) of Gokwe and Smart Charuma (37) of Budiriro 1, Harare, appeared before magistrate Learnmore Mapiye on Friday facing charges of armed robbery.

The complainant is Luckson Rugowo.

Allegations are that on August 13 this year at around 1am, the accused persons who were in the company of eight others who are still at large, approached the complainant who was at house number M4-18 Alancer Compound, armed with rifles, pistols, iron bars, knife and baton sticks.

It is alleged that they blasted his door using dynamite and entered into the house. While inside, they manhandled the complainant, assaulted him with baton sticks and tied his hands and legs.

They stole a Nissan Caravan motor vehicle, US$1 300 cash, and a cellphone and other valuables. They allegedly dumped the vehicle in Mubaira area, where it was recovered without a battery.

The total value stolen property was $27 905 and the motor vehicle valued at US$7 000 was recovered.

Upon the arrest of the accused, Chimuti was searched and found in possession of the complainant's driver's licence.

Source - newsday

