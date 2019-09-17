Latest News Editor's Choice


Pay fees, MP urges parents

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
MAZOWE West legislator Kazembe Kazembe (Zanu-PF) who is also Information Communication Technology minister, has urged parents and guardians at Kundai High School, Concession, to settle their tuition fees arrears to enable the smooth flow of the school's business.

Speaking at the school's speech and prize-giving day last week, where he was the guest of honour, Kazembe said paying fees would enable the school to complete an 'A' Level block which he initiated in 2016.

"I want to encourage parents here to pay their school fees as the school solely relies on the finances from parents. I was briefed by the school head, Edgar Gatsi, that 60% is paying while 40% is struggling. We should also bear in mind that we have an A Level block that needs our money for its completion," Kazembe said.

"We know that there are economic challenges and you are struggling to send your children to school, but at least do your part to shape the future of your children. I grew up here and my father was very poor as a watchman, but he made sure my fees was paid on time. So may you emulate that?"

The school head thanked Agribank Mvurwi branch for donating towards the construction of the 'A' Level block.

"In 2016, we had our legislator who is a former student here, Kazembe, initiating an 'A' Level block and supplied various building materials, but as we were constructing it, other players like Agribank came in and made some donations for the block to be where it is now," Gatsi said.

Agribank manager Cosmas Masawo donated $2 000 on the day towards the completion of the block and pledged to continue assisting the school in its various projects.

Kazembe donated 10 laptops, NetOne lines to excelling students and pledged to supply the remaining building materials needed for the completion of the school block.

Source - newsday

