Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The leader of the Johane Masowe Wechishanu sect, Lloyd Gwasarira, has been arrested on a charge of raping a congregant after misrepresenting to her that he would pray for her husband to be released from jail.

Gwasarira (39) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye, who remanded him out of custody on $300 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Gwasarira was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, particularly the complainant, to reside at his given address and to report once every fortnight at Glen View Police Station.

He was remanded to September 30 for trial.

The State alleged that in February 2016, Gwasarira approached the complainant at her house in Waterfalls and claimed that he wanted to assist her spiritually to get her husband out of jail after he had been convicted of rape.

The court heard that Gwasarira told her that they should go together to consult his other colleagues who were connected to higher offices. He took her to a lodge to opposite Waterfalls shopping centre, but when they got to the room, there was no one.

When the complainant inquired about the colleagues, Gwasarira did not respond, but told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

The State alleges that he grabbed her by the neck when she attempted to flee and raped her once using protection.

After the incident, Gwasarira purported to make a phone call to former police Deputy Commissioner-General Innocent Matibiri and then Central Intelligence Organisation boss Happyton Bonyongwe, who would "fast track" the release of her husband.

It is alleged two weeks later, Gwasarira called the complainant to meet him at Park Town shops so that they could meet his wives at his place. But when they got to his house, no one was there and he advised her that he was not done helping her and wanted to have sexual intercourse with her again.

The State alleges that she tried to leave the house, but Gwasarira had locked the doors before he raped her again using protection.

The complainant's husband was released on bail pending appeal on March 10, 2016, and she later revealed the rape matter to him in July this year.
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

1 hr ago | 96 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

1 hr ago | 238 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

1 hr ago | 30 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

1 hr ago | 250 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

3 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

3 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

3 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

3 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

3 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

4 hrs ago | 902 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 8920 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

18 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

18 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

18 hrs ago | 934 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

18 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Mbeki's praise for Mugabe deeper than what meets the eye

19 hrs ago | 2518 Views

How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1448 Views

'Bhora Mugedhi Versus Bhora Musango' : The interface between football discourse and Zimbabwean politics

19 hrs ago | 946 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days