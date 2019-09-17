3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE support unit officers based at Changadzi in Chipinge have been arraigned before the courts for disorderly conduct after they became violent in a public place when their colleague lost a cellphone in a bar.Moses Ndaba (37), Passmore Munyaradzi Chikumba (29) and Brighton Mapungwana (33), of Changadzi Support Unit, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct in a public place when their trial started before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.They were all remanded to this Friday.They were represented by Mikias Gwamanda of Gwamanda Law Chambers.Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that the trio was part of patrons who were drinking beer at Hurudza Bar on July 16.At around 9pm, Ndaba missed his phone while inside the bar.He then used the public address system to notify other patrons about the missing phone.He told patrons them that he was going to search everyone in the bar, but they disapproved.The court heard that he then became violent and armed himself with a bar stool, which he used to hit other patrons unprovoked.Ndaba allegedly hit a lot of unsuspecting patrons, including his work mates Chikumba and Mapungwana.However, Chikumba and Mapungwana and other patrons turned on him and assaulted him.He sustained a swollen eye and a cut on the forehead. Other patrons also sustained injuries.A police reaction team was dispatched to calm the situation, leading to the trio's arrest.