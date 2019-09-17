Latest News Editor's Choice


Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE late music icon and national hero Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's daughter Selmor said she received words of encouragement as the last words from her father when she visited him at his Norton residence ahead of her international tour of States which she, however, later abandoned after receiving the message of his death in January this year.

The Afro-jazz songbird made the revelation in her acceptance speech as she was officially conferred as the Impala Car Rental brand ambassador on Thursday night, having worked with the fast-growing company for several months behind the scenes.

"On my last visit to my daddy it was a week before he passed, he said to me zvedu isu zvinononoka asi zvinozoita chete (perseverance pays off). Looking back now I think he knew he was not going to be around much longer. He was just encouraging us to keep working hard," she said.

Selmor thanked Impala Car Rental for seeing the potential in her and promised to execute her duties with distinction as she grows her brand with an already visible brand.

In an earlier interview, the award-winning songstress said it was an honour to be appointed ambassador, adding that she was happy to be part of the Impala Car Rental family.

"I am greatly humbled that Impala Car Rental would see me as a worthy brand to associate with theirs. I cannot wait to start working with them," she said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Impala Car Rental proprietor and music promoter Thompson Dondo said they chose Selmor because of her high level of professionalism adding that the three-year ambassadorial deal will be renewed annually.

"For Selmor as our brand ambassador, we don't just want to give her T-Shirts and caps claiming she is our brand ambassador, we want it to be of benefit to her so in that regard we have agreed to foot all the bills for the production of her album and the videos. We have also agreed to be supplying her with the public address system for her live concerts and a truck for its transportation," he said.

"In terms of live concerts, she is unrestricted to source her own shows and us as Impala will also be paying her if we want her on our shows, not to take it as an advantage to get her for free, this is not how to do business. We hope we will be together for the three years and continue working together."

Guest of honour at the event, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi said they were confident that Selmor will be able to serve as brand ambassador with distinction not only for Impala Car Rental, but also destination Zimbabwe and its various attraction sites.

"The concept of brand ambassadors is widely used as a tool for promoting many brands, products, destinations across the globe. We at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority also have in place a tourism ambassador programme, which has proved to be effective," he said.

"People are appointed brand ambassadors for their ability to significantly contribute to the promotion of these brands, products, destinations with the main objective of increasing traffic or business. The selection of one of our leading female musicians, Selmor Mtukudzi is on point given her popularity and huge following, not only in Zimbabwe, but also beyond our borders."

Selmor later staged a performance to entertain guests.

Source - newsday

