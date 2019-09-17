Latest News Editor's Choice


UZ tells graduands to create jobs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa capped 3 927 graduands at the University of Zimbabwe, where the vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo emphasised job creation instead of job-seeking.

Mapfumo said the university had since the last graduation ceremony intensified its focus on a transformative reconfiguration of its programming, putting more emphasis on entrepreneurship.

"It is my conviction that knowledge economies are about wealth creation. And wealth is not about the size of the resource, but about the capacity to value add. This is why research and innovation are particularly key to our agenda for industrialisation," he said.

"I believe if you want to make money, make something," he said.

