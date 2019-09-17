Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has appointed Professor Welshman Ncube as the acting MDC President from Sunday 22 September to Wednesday 25 September.

An MDC internal memos seen by this publication said:

The purpose of this memo is to inform you that I have appointed you the Acting President of the Movement for Democratic Change during the period of my absence.

I wish you all the best in this capacity.



Source - Byo24News

