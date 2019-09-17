Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



The purpose of this memo is to inform you that I have appointed you the Acting President of the Movement for Democratic Change during the period of my absence.



I wish you all the best in this capacity.



MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has appointed Professor Welshman Ncube as the acting MDC President from Sunday 22 September to Wednesday 25 September.An MDC internal memos seen by this publication said: