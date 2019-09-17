Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema arrived in Harare on Monday at R G Mugabe International Airport at 1015hrs.

Sources who spoke to this publication have indicated that Malema is going to the late Robert Mugabe's blue roof residence to pay his condolences to former Zimabbwe's strongman.

Malema held a memorial service for the late Mugabe and it was attended by former Ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

Source - Byo24News

