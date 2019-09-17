PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#DEVELOPING Julius Malema has landed in Harare. The EFF leader posed for pictures with airport staff and is shortly expected to make his way to the Mugabe residence in Borrowdale to pay condolences following the former president's September 6 death pic.twitter.com/BCOHMptEw7 — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 23, 2019

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema arrived in Harare on Monday at R G Mugabe International Airport at 1015hrs.Sources who spoke to this publication have indicated that Malema is going to the late Robert Mugabe's blue roof residence to pay his condolences to former Zimabbwe's strongman.Malema held a memorial service for the late Mugabe and it was attended by former Ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.