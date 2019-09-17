Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Memberof Parliament Temba Mliswa says he failed to enter the residence of the late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe on Monday after he was told that Mugabe's widow Grace was not at home.Posting on Twitter Mliswa said, "I went to go and pay my respects to the family of the late RGM this morning at the Blue Roof. Unfortunately, a few minutes after producing my ID as requested I was informed that the former First Lady wasn't in. Nonetheless, the family is in my thoughts and prayers."Mliswa's intended visit to the Mugabes comes at a time when there are reports that South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is in the country to pay his respects to the late Mugabe.Mugabe who passed away on 6 September is yet to be buried in a grave that is still under construction at the Nation al Heroes Acre.Some reports allege that Mugabe has already been buried in Zvimba during a secret burial ceremony.