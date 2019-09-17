News / National
WATCH: ZIMRA forfeits properties belonging to employees
8 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has moved in to forfeit several properties belonging to its employees after a lifestyle audit conducted by the revenue collection agency showed these properties were acquired with proceeds of corrupt activities.
This comes after the development of a Strategic Plan for 2019 - 2023 which resonates with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) to fight against corruption.
Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani speaks on the development.
Source - zbc