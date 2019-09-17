Latest News Editor's Choice


Knives out for MDC leader

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC elections Boss Jacob Mafume is under fire for failing to coordinate the party to win various by elections held recently, media house proprietor Brighton Musonza has alleged.

Said Musonza, "I hear the knives are out for poor old Jacob Mafume for his spectacular failure in organising elections."

Musonza further accused Mafume of being a noisemaker without substance.

"I warned him; he talks rubbish here on social media with no substance to back it up. Let him run 2023 polls for ya and see how disastrous it is going to turn out."

Over the weekend Clemence Chiduwa, garnered 7 119 votes in Zaka  to romp to a landslide victory muscling one Derick Charamba of MDC-Alliance, who polled  1 518 votes.

State owned paper Herald reported that this is the third seat to be won by Zanu-PF in by-elections held post 2018 harmonised elections after the ruling party also won in Lupane East and Mangwe National Assembly by-elections.

The ruling party has also won wards in Nyanga, Bikita, Bulawayo and Masvingo, with MDC-A managing to win only the recently held Glen View South National Assembly by-election.



Source - Byo24News

