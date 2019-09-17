Latest News Editor's Choice


Katema to miss Highlanders clash

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS striker Evans Katema could be out of action for two weeks following an injury to his left arm last week during a Warriors training session.

The dreadlocked striker dislocated his elbow on Thursday during a training session with the senior national team which was preparing for an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against Lesotho.

He eventually missed the qualifier at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, where the Warriors ran out 3-1 winners.

Katema watched the match from the stands, and was spotting a plaster on the injured hand, which is bad news for Dynamos ahead of their blockbuster clash against Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup match this weekend.

The two giants clash in the first round of the competition at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, in what is arguably the pick of the fixtures.

He has been the main man for Dynamos since joining the club from Mushowani Stars in the midseason transfer window in July, playing almost every match as the team's target man.

The forward scored his 10th goal of the season last week in the team's 1-1 draw away to ZPC Kariba, and is second in the race for the golden boot award.

He is four goals behind former Chicken Inn striker Clive Augusto who has since moved to South Africa where he is playing for Maritzburg United.

Katema's unavailability in the next two weeks when Dynamos have crucial matches, including one against old enemies Highlanders, would be of huge concern to coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who is also without Simba Nhivi, also out injured.

Nhivi has been missing for weeks now, and while he has started training with the club, the Highlanders match could come too soon for him.

The club's captain Edward Sadomba, who has been missing, also with injury, has been training with the team for the past three weeks, and is expected to mark his return in the match against Bosso.

Another striker at the club, Tawanda Macheke, is also down injured, and that has forced Ndiraya to use greenhorn Nigel Katawa to partner Katema in the previous matches.

Dynamos lie sixth on the log standings with 34 points, seven behind log leaders Caps United, and while the league title looks unattainable at this point, the team hopes to win the Chibuku Super Cup this season.

They have been one of the form team in recent weeks, going for 11 matches without a defeat, and that is partly down to Katema's exceptional performances.

Source - newsday

