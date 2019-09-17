Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

My greatest disappointment in life is discovering people younger than me who support ZanuPF. ZanuPF is a culture ,system. Not about Mugabe — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) October 28, 2017

Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council Trevor Ncube has been accused of being a serial flip flopper after an October 2017 tweet which he posted on micro blogging site Twitter has resurfaced online.In the tweet Ncube said he was disappointed by people who support ZANU PF."My greatest disappointment in life is discovering people younger than me who support ZanuPF. ZanuPF is a culture system. Not about Mugabe," Ncube said then.One Lindsey Maenzanise said: This was before the, Every man has his price. Name yours, conversation happened.South African based political analyst Fortune Mlalazi said Ncube was a man who had sold his principles in exchange of money."If you look at Trevor's public opinions you will see that the man is an unprincipled character who can sell his soul for a red soup like the biblical Esau." Mlalazi said. "This is a man who two years ago did not want anything to do with ZANU PF but suddenly he was promised some position and he is singing praises of the current despot Mnangagwa."Zimbabweans are in trouble if their President is to be advised by such a person."