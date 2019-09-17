Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council Trevor Ncube has been accused of being a serial flip flopper after an October 2017 tweet which he posted on micro blogging site Twitter has resurfaced online.

In the tweet Ncube said he was disappointed by people who support ZANU PF.

 
"My greatest disappointment in life is discovering people younger than me who support ZanuPF. ZanuPF is a culture system. Not about Mugabe,"  Ncube said then.

One Lindsey Maenzanise said: This was before the, Every man has his price. Name yours, conversation happened.

South African based political analyst Fortune Mlalazi said Ncube was a man who had sold his principles in exchange of money.

"If you look at Trevor's public opinions you will see that the man is an unprincipled character who can sell his soul for a red soup like the biblical Esau." Mlalazi said. "This is a man who two years ago did not want anything to do with ZANU PF but suddenly he was promised some position and he is singing praises of the current despot Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabweans are in trouble if their President is to be advised by such a person."
 



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

6 hrs ago | 4760 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

6 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

6 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

7 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

7 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

7 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

7 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 3653 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

8 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

8 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Protest marches and the opposition's violence export

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Katema to miss Highlanders clash

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Knives out for MDC leader

9 hrs ago | 3085 Views

WATCH: ZIMRA forfeits properties belonging to employees

9 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Former Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu to host Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

7 ways how healthy food and lifestyle can lead to better sleep

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Sleep Tips: Solve your sleep problems with technology

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Nakamba wants to promote Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

12 hrs ago | 5964 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 6274 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

13 hrs ago | 11493 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

14 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

14 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

14 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

14 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

14 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

14 hrs ago | 601 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

15 hrs ago | 1316 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

15 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

16 hrs ago | 866 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

16 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

16 hrs ago | 3694 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days