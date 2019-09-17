Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has visited the Mugabe family in Harare to pass his condolences following the death on September 6 of former President Robert Mugabe.The Economic Freedom Fighters leader was accompanied by high ranking members of his party including national spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.Soon after his arrival Mr Malema went to the Blue Roof where he met Grace Mugabe and close relatives. He was afforded a chance for body viewing.Malema later addressed journalists where he emphasised the need for youths in Africa to unite and protect the legacy left by Mugabe.He urged Africans to unite and disregard boundaries as they were imposed on them by the colonial regimes.More to follow.....