News / National
Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution
23 Sep 2019 at 16:11hrs | Views
Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old Gutu man to an effective eight years in prison for fatally assaulting his father with a switch and booted feet as punishment for labelling his mother a prostitute.
According to court records, the deceased reportedly sustained a deep skull laceration, partial amputation of the right ear, multiple bruises in the face and neck after the attack.
More details to follow.....
According to court records, the deceased reportedly sustained a deep skull laceration, partial amputation of the right ear, multiple bruises in the face and neck after the attack.
More details to follow.....
Source - chronicle