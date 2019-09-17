Latest News Editor's Choice


How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
1. This note aims at providing founded quantitative estimates of an appropriate exchange rate between the Zimbabwe Dollar and the US Dollar.

2. There are several limitations, both conceptual and concerning the availability of data when trying to establish the appropriate exchange rate for Zimbabwe.

3. It quantifies the ZWL$/US$ exchange rate based on the real exchange rate with South Africa, deriving the nominal exchange rate that would keep the real purchasing power of the currencies at 2011 levels, a year of relative macroeconomic balance.



Figure 1: Variables underlying the RER - prices and the nominal Exchange Rate

4. For August 2019, the most recent period for which the necessary data is available, this suggests a nominal exchange rate of about ZWL$5.6 per US$.



Figure 2: Inflation in late 2018 resulted in pressure to devalue the currency. NB: an increase in the (implied) nominal exchange rate represents an (implied) devaluation.

5. This is substantially lower than the average Interbank rate in August (ZWL$10.0 per US$), as well as the average prevailing parallel market rate (around ZWL$11.2 per US$).



Figure 3: Using 2011 relative purchasing power as a benchmark, the Interbank Exchange Rate was undervalued by 26% on average since February 2019.

6. By this benchmark, the currency was, therefore, on the interbank market, undervalued by 26% on average since February 2019, peaking at 52% in July. On the parallel market (not depicted), the average undervaluation was of 50% since February, peaking at 61% in June.

Source - Minister of Finance and Economic Development

