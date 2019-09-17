ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Last week we meet with the African National Congress and we proposed the following with respect to the future of special permits;



1. That the South African government continues to renew the special permits as the economic conditions in Zimbabwe will not allow holders of ZEP to return to Zimbabwe post 2021;



2. That the South African government considers granting Permanent Residents Permits to the holders of ZEP. Assuming this happens, it will also benefit those who returned their fraudulent acquired South African IDs in 2010;



3. Assuming the government does not wish to implement both point 1 & 2 , it should allow holders of ZEP to transfer to SADC Work/Business Visa as provided for in the Gazetted 2017 White Paper On International Relations.



South Africa's African National Congress is yet to make a decision on what will happened to the hundreds of thousands Zimbabweans who are living in the neighbouring country when the current Zimbabwe Exemption Permit expires.In a meeting held between the ANC and representatives of Zimbabweans in South Africa, the party said it is yet to decide non the best way forward.Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Chairperson Ngqabutho Mabhena issued the following statement: