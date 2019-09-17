Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
UPCOMING actor and film promoter Jacob Zivei died on Friday evening after being involved in a car crash. Biggie, as he was popularly known to his fans, was driving along Seke Road when he was involved in the accident at around 11 pm.

His close partner, Lazarus "Boss Lazzy" Chiwozwa, said the industry has lost a film industry colossus.

"He was part of the cast of the upcoming movie Mebho. "Biggie was our sponsor as well and we are saddened by the sudden loss. He was travelling along Seke Road and an kunzi anenge akakatwa before his vehicle veered off the road killing him on the spot," said Boss Lazzy.

Boss Lazzy added: "He was assisting us with a lot of resources during the shooting of our movie Mebho which we are going to launch this coming month of October.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

The movie features actress Patra Mashava who is the main character in the movie as Mebho.

Directed by Boss Lazzy, the drama is centres on the plight of young ladies who stay in high density suburbs. It features musicians BaShupi and Carlos Green among other characters.

To his credit, Boss Lazzy has movies which include Mwana Wastembeni, Ndozvawaida, Musikana Webasa and Wandibaya Moyo with Hellen who featured on Andy Muridzo's Dherira. Mebho is the talk of the  ghetto, a prototype of loose morals and many women are disgusted and scared that she may even snatch their hubbands.

In contrast to Mebho's behaviour, stands her younger sister Nyarai, who like her name entails is quiet, God-fearing and well-mannered lady, who is popularly known among the ghetto boys as "mai mufundisi".


Source - hmetro

