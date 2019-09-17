Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

News / National

by Staff reporter

Civil servants have been given up to Monday next week to register on the biometric registration exercise or risk being struck off the payroll, as Government presses ahead with reforms to restore order in the civil service by flushing out ghost workers.The biometric registration is being implemented with the assistance of the World Bank and is part of efforts to weed out ghost workers and modernise management of the civil service.Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe said the majority of the civil servants had been registered.