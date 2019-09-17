Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants have been given up to Monday next week to register on the biometric registration exercise or risk being struck off the payroll, as Government presses ahead with reforms to restore order in the civil service by flushing out ghost workers.

The biometric registration is being implemented with the assistance of the World Bank and is part of efforts to weed out ghost workers and modernise management of the civil service.

Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe said the majority of the civil servants had been registered.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

5 hrs ago | 4565 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

6 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

6 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

7 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

7 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

7 hrs ago | 820 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

7 hrs ago | 699 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

7 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

7 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Protest marches and the opposition's violence export

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Katema to miss Highlanders clash

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Knives out for MDC leader

8 hrs ago | 3019 Views

WATCH: ZIMRA forfeits properties belonging to employees

8 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Former Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu to host Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

7 ways how healthy food and lifestyle can lead to better sleep

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Sleep Tips: Solve your sleep problems with technology

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Nakamba wants to promote Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

11 hrs ago | 5915 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 6259 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

12 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

12 hrs ago | 11420 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

14 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

14 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

14 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

14 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

14 hrs ago | 601 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

14 hrs ago | 111 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

15 hrs ago | 865 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

16 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

16 hrs ago | 3686 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days