Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

by ZimLive
7 hrs ago | Views
Controversial South African tycoon Zunaid Moti is scaling down his Zimbabwe mining operations amid revelations that his relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa has soured.

Moti and petroleum tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei of Sakunda Holdings are in a joint venture at the African Chrome Fields near Kwekwe, but Moti says Zimbabwe has become a "bad investment destination" for his Moti Group company.

Moti says the toxicity of the Zimbabwe investment is now affecting his other businesses.

"There's a lot of pressure out there. People ask why we're in business in Zimbabwe. That has affected our ratings. Some people wouldn't want to do business with us because we're in Zimbabwe," Moti told the Sunday Times.

African Chrome Fields has shut down all but one plant and retrenched hundreds of workers, which Moti's company - the Moti Group - blames on a decision by the central bank to re-introduce an unstable local currency.

"The situation got so bad that we couldn't procure spare parts from China and other countries because we were trading in the volatile RTGS currency (now Zimbabwe dollar)," Moti legal adviser Ashruf Kaka said.

Kaka said African Chrome Fields would be fully operational if Zimbabwe had a "proper dollar economy", adding: "Unless and until economic reforms are adhered to, Zimbabwe will be a bad investment destination.

"If you invest in Zimbabwe, you get stuck. You can't take out your money or rather realise profits because of the failing RTGS dollar that replaced the United States dollar."

At its peak, African Chrome Fields boasted that it was Zimbabwe's biggest exporter of chromium, employing 1,600 workers with an output of 30,000 tonnes annually. Over a thousand workers have been retrenched or left, turning the US$250 million investment into a white elephant.

Moti is a close ally of Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga, who is currently hospitalised in China after falling ill in May.

ZimLive understands Moti fell out of favour with Mnangagwa in late 2017 when the then vice president was sacked by President Robert Mugabe and needed to flee the country. Mnangagwa reportedly asked Moti to allow him use of his private jet but the businessman baulked, fearing Mugabe's wrath.

Mnangagwa later conspired with the military then headed by Chiwenga to oust Mugabe, before returning and being installed as the president.

Kaka said: "We respect both men in their respective offices. We are not politicians but investors. We want what's good for our investment.

"He (Mnangagwa) never asked us for our help. I was in Zimbabwe when he was fired from the government. He could have even used any flight out of the country if he needed to."

Relations did not improve when Moti was arrested in Germany last year on an Interpol red notice warrant, accused of defrauding Russian citizen Alibek Issaev out of several million dollars in an alleged bogus mining deal. The alleged incident took place in Lebanon in 2013.

He was also accused of stealing a rare US$35 million pink diamond.

Kaka said: "I personally went to see President Mnangagwa to ask for help to get Zunaid released. Nothing came of it. We ended up using South African authorities. They were better placed to assist."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

6 hrs ago | 4740 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

6 hrs ago | 2740 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

6 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

7 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

7 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

7 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

7 hrs ago | 887 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

8 hrs ago | 708 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

8 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

8 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

8 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Protest marches and the opposition's violence export

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Katema to miss Highlanders clash

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Knives out for MDC leader

9 hrs ago | 3075 Views

WATCH: ZIMRA forfeits properties belonging to employees

9 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Former Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu to host Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

7 ways how healthy food and lifestyle can lead to better sleep

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Sleep Tips: Solve your sleep problems with technology

10 hrs ago | 335 Views

Nakamba wants to promote Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

12 hrs ago | 5961 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 6274 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

13 hrs ago | 11487 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

14 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

14 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

14 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

14 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

14 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

14 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

14 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

14 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

14 hrs ago | 601 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

14 hrs ago | 1315 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

16 hrs ago | 866 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

16 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

16 hrs ago | 3692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days