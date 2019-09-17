Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

News / National

by Ndou Paul

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close allies and Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has salted the state media for blacking out the names of Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwireyi whose company accounts were frozen last Friday for alleged money laundering.The Sakunda accounts were frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after the company allegedly "poured" money in the black market to mop United States Dollars in a development that saw the exchange rate between the Zimbabwean and United States dollar shooting up to US$ 100 = Zim $2500.While other media houses, in covering the story mentioned Sakunda and Tagwireyi, the State media withheld the name of the business man also with close links to Mnangagwa.Commenting on the issue, Wadyajena alleged that some senior people in the state media were given fuel coupons in order to withhold Tagwireyi’s identity."Dodgy censorship by state/public media in the explosive story on economic saboteurs manipulating our currency. H.E Emmerson D Mnangagwa himself spoke on the thieves and frozen accountsyet one corrupt charlatan instructs newsrooms to black out names and take down stories in exchange for fuel coupons," said Wadyajena.ZBC on Friday posted the story on the freezing of Sakunda accounts but quickly pulled off the story from its website and social media platforms.