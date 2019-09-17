WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwean born Spirit Life Church leader Prophet Jay Israel (also known as Jaycob Dube) has attacked men of God who are living lavish lifestyles while fleecing congreagation their hard earned money.In a series of emotive videos Israel, who is a spiritual son to the controversial Pastor Alph Lukau, said, "Manipulating God's people to live lavishly then come back and boast to the same people sponsoring the lavish lifestyle. Sponsoring the Prophet's / Pastor's expensive lifestyle then Connect to the anointing when it's your turn to live lavishly."He wrote a message to the body of Christ on Facebook saying he is taking a new trajectory in life."As I have embarked on a new journey of seeking Christ more than anything on earth and working out my salvation with fear and trembling also as preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior , I do not want anything to be a hindrance in this journey and I do not want any of my flaws and imperfections to stand on my way ."To anyone who might have been offended by the context of my previous posts and videos released on my social media platforms, I would like to APOLOGISE ,but please NOTE I do not see myself sitting on a high horse neither am I discrediting my fellow servants of the living God but I am speaking what the Holy Spirit is constantly depositing in my spirit." Israel posted.