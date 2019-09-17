WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Sello Malema has thrown a veiled attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for seeking to take over the funeral of the late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe.Malema who was emerging from viewing the body of the late Mugabe at Blue roof in Harare said the fact that they declared Mugabe as a hero does not mean that they should disrespect his death wishes.He said he is happy that there is a strong surviving spouse who is able to withstand the pressures from the powers that want to undermine Mugabe's wishes.Watch the video below: