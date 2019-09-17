Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A group of illegal gold panners notoriously known as "MaShurugwi" reportedly linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Intelligence Minister Owen Ncube have allegedly killed eight people in Glendale, Mazwoe in Mashonaland central in gold wars.Local MP and Energy minister Fortune Chasi held a meeting with residents from the area who complained over the unwillingness by the police to deal with the gold panners who hail from Shurugwi in Mnangagwa's Midlands home province.Posting on his Twitter account, Chasi said had to stage a demonstration at the local police station so that the police could act on the killings."MaShurugwi have taken over Glendale. 8 people killed over the last 2 months. Residents protested against police failure to protect them at the police station yesterday. Today this big meeting took place," posted Chasi.Chasis' post attractyed mixed reactions with some sympathizing with the people affected by the notorious gang."Mashurugwi have taken over so many places in Zimbabwe and the security forces are not doing anything to thwart them. Those people are terrorists. Team bhemba rashungurudza vanhu, hurumende iri kushaya zvekuvaita here kana kuti vanhu venyu? (Team bhemba is tormenting people and the government is folding its hands or it's because they are your people)," responded John J.B. Nyabiko.