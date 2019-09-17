Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC warns of imposters

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has warned that there are imposters masquerading as its commissioners and demanding bribes from unsuspecting members of the public.

ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo has warned that those found on the wrong side of the law would be prosecuted.

"Those that are caught in this identity fraud racket shall experience the full extent of the law," said Matanda-Moyo.

In a statement ZACC said it had been brought to its attention that there were some people demanding bribes from suspects on the promise that they would help solve their problems.

It has come to our attention that there are bogus people approaching unsuspecting victims and presenting themselves as ZACC officers intending to solicit for bribes on the pretext that they will help them get away with committed offences," said the commission in a statement.

"Citizens are advised that ZACC does not operate in such a manner and also reminded that by paying these supposed bribes, they are aiding to the corruption and committing further offences."

ZACC said those that have been approached can report such matters on email to tipoffs@zacc.online or approach their offices to report in person.

The reconstituted ZACC has arrested a number of prominent persons including former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumir

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

15 mins ago | 47 Views

Zaka East headmen back Zanu-PF candidate

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

20 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

23 mins ago | 47 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

25 mins ago | 142 Views

15 Nust students arrested

25 mins ago | 46 Views

Madalaboy unites artistes

26 mins ago | 11 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

26 mins ago | 41 Views

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Student teachers complain over 'measly' $150 stipend

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

44 mins ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

49 mins ago | 398 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

50 mins ago | 128 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

52 mins ago | 35 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

55 mins ago | 103 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

55 mins ago | 83 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

57 mins ago | 61 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

58 mins ago | 115 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

59 mins ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

59 mins ago | 76 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

60 mins ago | 18 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Massive tariffs hike

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

1 hr ago | 899 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

3 hrs ago | 1825 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days