ZACC warns of imposters

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has warned that there are imposters masquerading as its commissioners and demanding bribes from unsuspecting members of the public.ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo has warned that those found on the wrong side of the law would be prosecuted."Those that are caught in this identity fraud racket shall experience the full extent of the law," said Matanda-Moyo.In a statement ZACC said it had been brought to its attention that there were some people demanding bribes from suspects on the promise that they would help solve their problems.It has come to our attention that there are bogus people approaching unsuspecting victims and presenting themselves as ZACC officers intending to solicit for bribes on the pretext that they will help them get away with committed offences," said the commission in a statement."Citizens are advised that ZACC does not operate in such a manner and also reminded that by paying these supposed bribes, they are aiding to the corruption and committing further offences."ZACC said those that have been approached can report such matters on email to tipoffs@zacc.online or approach their offices to report in person.The reconstituted ZACC has arrested a number of prominent persons including former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumir