Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have reportedly barred the recently abducted doctor Peter Magombeyi from leaving the country and getting medical attention.The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have issued a statement saying, "In violation of Constitution policehave prevented Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe to seek further urgent medical treatment, forcing ZLHR to file an urgent application at court."Dr Magombeyi reported case(s) to police such as threats he faced in August 2019 before he was abducted, disappeared and he also reported his abduction on 19 Sept after he was dumped at Nyabira. police questioned him for several hours about his whereabouts on 19 Sept."The lawyers say they are not sure why the police are restricting his rights."He was released and sought medical attention. Now police has prevented him from leaving the country to seek further specialised treatment. Although he is a complainant in cases he reported it is not clear why his rights are being restricted by police."Magombeyi was reportedly abducted two weeks back and resurfaced when there was lots of noise made by doctors and Zimbabweans.He is yet to shed light on where he was.