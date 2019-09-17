Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

A Harare cleric on Monday threw himself to death from the 4th floor of a city building in an apparent suicide case that sources claimed was linked to domestic issues.

Gospel author and senior pastor Berry Dambaza of Upper Room Ministries died early Monday after reports he had walked in on his wife.

However, a note found in his pocket pointed to "abuse of church funds."

Dambaza, author of the book "How to be a vessel that God can use", died on Monday after throwing himself from the fourth floor at Rezende Street Car Park in central Harare.

A close relative of Dambaza explained a number of reasons could have accompanied his death with that of finding his wife with a younger man triggering the tragedy.

A fellow pastor in the same church, Francis Mananga told journalists that Dambaza could have killed himself because of pressure connected with his mother's illness.

Police who were called after Dambaza fell and died, examined his body from which they retrieved what appeared to be a suicide note.

"I have made many financial errors," read part of the note.

The note also made reference to "marriage problems" probably confirming rumours he had walked in on his wife and found her in a compromising position with another man.

Dambaza's official church website described him as a "live-wire packed teacher and preacher of God's word."

He graduated in 1984 from Pentecostal Bible College now known as Pan African Christian College and married Sithembeni who is an assistant pastor at Upper Room Ministries. The two have two sons and two daughters.

Dambaza has preached the word in countries such as Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and the United States of America.

