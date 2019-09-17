Pensions pay out date moved

News / National

by Staff reporter

PENSIONERS from the Public Service Commission will not be able to access their pay this Friday due to a resolution to have their pensions reviewed in line with the cost of living.In a statement yesterday, the Public Service Commission said the pensioners would be paid by October 3."The public service commission regret to inform all public service pensioners that we are unable to meet the scheduled Friday 27 September pay out date. The change has been necessitated by the granted approval to review pensions in line with the cost of living adjustment given to serving members," read the statement."We are working flat out to finalise the process and we should be able to pay by the 3rd of October 2019. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and kindly ask all our pensioners to bear with us".