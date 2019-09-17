Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pensions pay out date moved

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PENSIONERS from the Public Service Commission will not be able to access their pay this Friday due to a resolution to have their pensions reviewed in line with the cost of living.

In a statement yesterday, the Public Service Commission said the pensioners would be paid by October 3.

"The public service commission regret to inform all public service pensioners that we are unable to meet the scheduled Friday 27 September pay out date. The change has been necessitated by the granted approval to review pensions in line with the cost of living adjustment given to serving members," read the statement.

"We are working flat out to finalise the process and we should be able to pay by the 3rd of October 2019. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and kindly ask all our pensioners to bear with us".

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

18 mins ago | 53 Views

Zaka East headmen back Zanu-PF candidate

22 mins ago | 22 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

23 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

26 mins ago | 56 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

27 mins ago | 65 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

28 mins ago | 190 Views

15 Nust students arrested

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Madalaboy unites artistes

29 mins ago | 11 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

30 mins ago | 50 Views

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Student teachers complain over 'measly' $150 stipend

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

47 mins ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

53 mins ago | 414 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

54 mins ago | 131 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

55 mins ago | 35 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

58 mins ago | 107 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

58 mins ago | 86 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

60 mins ago | 64 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Massive tariffs hike

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

1 hr ago | 923 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

3 hrs ago | 1843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days