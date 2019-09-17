Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA Municipality acting town clerk Engineer David Duma and housing director Hazel Sithole were on Saturday rearrested by the police on fresh allegations of corruptly selling commercial land.

They allegedly sold a commercial stand for the construction of a service station in Seke without following laid down procedures.

The pair, early this month, was arrested for criminal abuse of office for allegedly unlawfully selling another commercial stand at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in St Mary's without following the correct procedures.

Sithole and Duma are out on bail on the initial cases. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the pair's arrest at the weekend on fresh charges.

"I can confirm that Chitungwiza acting town clerk Engineer David Duma and housing director Hazel Sithole were re-arrested on Saturday on fresh allegations of selling a commercial stand without following the correct procedure," he said.

"They are said to have illegally sold the stand to someone who wanted to construct a service station in violation of the laid down procedure."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema calls on Mnangagwa to 'respect Mugabe's last wishes'

23 mins ago | 66 Views

Zaka East headmen back Zanu-PF candidate

27 mins ago | 32 Views

Malema hails Grace for shielding Mugabe

28 mins ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's MDC defends pathetic rural electoral show

31 mins ago | 67 Views

Dokora sues ex-wife over domestic violence

32 mins ago | 84 Views

Grace clings to Mugabe's body

32 mins ago | 252 Views

15 Nust students arrested

33 mins ago | 71 Views

Madalaboy unites artistes

34 mins ago | 18 Views

PHOTOS: Malema visit Robert Mugabe's coffin

34 mins ago | 76 Views

Residents accuse councillors of misconduct

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Student teachers complain over 'measly' $150 stipend

35 mins ago | 16 Views

Temba Mliswa attacks Julius Malema over Grace Mugabe

52 mins ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa is a chancer, says Malema

57 mins ago | 428 Views

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

58 mins ago | 140 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

60 mins ago | 36 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

1 hr ago | 93 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Massive tariffs hike

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

1 hr ago | 954 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

2 hrs ago | 954 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

3 hrs ago | 1858 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days