Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality acting town clerk Engineer David Duma and housing director Hazel Sithole were on Saturday rearrested by the police on fresh allegations of corruptly selling commercial land.They allegedly sold a commercial stand for the construction of a service station in Seke without following laid down procedures.The pair, early this month, was arrested for criminal abuse of office for allegedly unlawfully selling another commercial stand at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in St Mary's without following the correct procedures.Sithole and Duma are out on bail on the initial cases. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the pair's arrest at the weekend on fresh charges."I can confirm that Chitungwiza acting town clerk Engineer David Duma and housing director Hazel Sithole were re-arrested on Saturday on fresh allegations of selling a commercial stand without following the correct procedure," he said."They are said to have illegally sold the stand to someone who wanted to construct a service station in violation of the laid down procedure."